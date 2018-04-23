A suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, killing at least 63 people and wounding more than 100 in the latest attack on the centres.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assaults underscore growing concerns about security in the lead-up to legislative elections scheduled for October 20.

"It happened at the entrance gate of the centre. It was a suicide attack. There are casualties," Dawood Amin, city police chief said.

The centre was also being used by people to register for national identification certificates.

The attack happened in a heavily Shia-populated neighbourhood in the west of the city. Footage on Ariana TVshowed pools of blood and shattered glass on the street.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes has more on the story.

Angry crowds

Angry crowds shouted "Death to the government!" and "Death to the Taliban!"

Photos posted on social media purportedly of the site showed several bodies on the ground and a badly damaged two-storey building.

Afghanistan began registering voters on April 14 for the long-delayed legislative elections, which are seen as a test-run for the presidential poll next year.

Kabul-based journalist Bilal Sarwary explains what the attack means for the upcoming elections in Afghanistan.