After a hit debut on London's West End, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially opened on Broadway in New York on Sunday (April 22).

The production, based on author JK Rowling's popular boy wizard character, is playing at the Lyric Theater, which underwent a multi-million dollar revamp to house the elaborate two-part, five hour long show.

The play is set 19 years after Rowling's book series concluded the boy wizard's teen years with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2007.