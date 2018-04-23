PKK terror organisation's Syrian offshoot PYD/YPG has filed a request with the US Justice Department to open an office in Washington DC, documents reveal.

The request was made under the name of Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) which is dominated by the YPG terror group.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has the details from Ankara.

“The legislative agenda of the US Mission of the Syrian Democratic Council will involve efforts to better equip the army of Democratic Federation of Northern Syria (DFNS); improve the region's counterterrorism apparatus to meet the needs of the post-Daesh era; end the Turkish occupation of Syria; allow the DFNS to operate an international airport; and increase humanitarian aid to the region,” reads the original petition filed with the Justice Department on January 31.

Turkey's foreign ministry says it is aware of the development and intends to take it up with the US State Department.