Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned unexpectedly on Monday, an apparent move to bring to an end massive anti-government protests.

The surprise move, announced on his website, followed 10 days of protests in the capital, Yerevan, against Sargsyan's appointment as prime minister.

Sargsyan, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had faced accusations of clinging to power when parliament voted for him to take up the post of prime minister.

PM holds most power

Critics saw the move as an attempt to stay in power by Sargsyan, who served as president from 2008 until term limits forced him out in March.

Armen Sarkisian, a former prime minister and ambassador to Britain, was elected in his place.

Under a revised constitution, the prime minister now holds most power in the impoverished southern Caucasus nation, while the presidency has become largely ceremonial.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes reports.