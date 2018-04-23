Top European Union official Donald Tusk said on Monday he had no power or role in the preparation of any flights taken by himself or Poland's president when he was the nation's prime minister.

Tusk was testifying before a three-judge panel at the Provincial Court in Warsaw in a case relating to the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.

Families of some of the victims have sued officials in Tusk's government of the time, including the head of his office, saying they failed to make sure the flight would be safe. Some relatives of the victims are acting as auxiliary prosecutors.

Tusk, who is now the president of the European Council, appeared as a witness, not a defendant. Part of the hearing was held behind closed doors.

He told the court he had no influence or role in the preparation of his or the president's flights and had high praise for the work of the head of his office.

"It is not and should not be the task of the prime minister or the president to influence any decisions as to place of the landing, the time of the landing, the destination, the type and the choice of the plane," Tusk said.