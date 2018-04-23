French President Emmanuel Macron began a pomp-filled three-day state visit to Washington on Monday, a test of whether his studied bonhomie with President Donald Trump can save the Iran nuclear deal and avoid a trans-Atlantic trade war.

Macron will get the full red carpet treatment – payback for wooing Trump with military parades and a dazzling Eiffel Tower dinner in Paris last July.

The French leader arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington and said he was looking forward to the "very important" visit.

Symbolically, he will roll into the White House from Lafayette Square – named after the storied French general who fought in America's war for independence – beneath dozens of fluttering tricolor French flags and a full US military colour guard.

The pageantry – designed to underscore Trump and Macron's "friendship" – comes in stark contrast to the bare-bones one-day working visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel later in the week.

But beyond the 21-gun salutes and dinners of lamb and "Burnt Cipollini Soubise" lurks high political danger for the 40-year-old French leader.

Trump is deeply unpopular in France and Macron, like other world leaders – from Japan's Shinzo Abe to Britain's Theresa May – is under growing pressure to show voters the benefits of his courtship with the 71-year-old Republican.

Looming over a joint outing to George Washington's Mount Vernon estate on Monday evening, and working meetings and a state dinner on Tuesday, are two May deadlines that have the potential to wreck already fragile trans-Atlantic relations.

War 'against everybody ... doesn't work'

Biting trade sanctions on European steel and aluminum will enter into force on May 1, unless Trump agrees to sign a waiver. If he refuses, there are fears of a fully fledged trade war.

Meanwhile, France and other European nations are battling to save a complex nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump will scuttle if he refuses to waive sanctions against Tehran by a May 12 deadline.

Iran says it is ready to relaunch its nuclear program – which the West suspects is designed to produce a bomb – if Trump kills the deal.

European officials say Trump's demand to reopen the deal are impossible, and are scrambling to address his concerns on Tehran's missile testing, inspections and the regime's behaviour in the region.

There is growing frustration in European capitals that Trump's stubbornness over the Obama-era agreement is diverting attention away from other pressing issues.

In an interview broadcast on the eve of his arrival, Macron went on Trump's favorite television channel, Fox News, to make his pitch.