The United Arab Emirates and Iraq on Monday launched a joint effort to reconstruct Mosul's Great Mosque of Al Nuri and its iconic leaning minaret, ravaged last year during battles to retake the city from Daesh.

During the ceremony at Baghdad's National Museum, UAE Culture Minister Noura al Kaabi said her country would put forward $50.4 million for the task.

"The five-year project is not just about rebuilding the mosque, the minaret and the infrastructure, but also about giving hope to young Iraqis," she said.

"The millenia-old civilisation must be preserved."

The deal was signed by Kaabi and her Iraqi counterpart, Faryad Rawanduzi, in the presence of UNESCO's Iraq representative Louise Haxthausen.

"This is an ambitious, highly symbolic project for the resurrection of Mosul and Iraq," said Haxthausen.

"The work has already begun, the site is now protected ... we must first clear the site, remove the rubble [and] document, before we can begin reconstructing the mosque and its minaret."

The famed 12th century mosque and its leaning minaret - dubbed "the hunchback", or Al Habda, by locals – was destroyed in June 2017.

The Iraqi army accused Daesh of destroying it with explosives as Iraqi forces steadily retook ground in the embattled city.