WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iraq and UAE to rebuild iconic Mosul mosque destroyed in Daesh fight
The United Arab Emirates will put forward $50.4 million to rebuild Mosul's Grand Al Nuri Mosque, which was ruined last year, the country's Culture Minister Noura al Kaabi said on Monday.
Iraq and UAE to rebuild iconic Mosul mosque destroyed in Daesh fight
A view of the destroyed al Nuri mosque in the old city of Mosul is seen on April 23, 2018. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
April 23, 2018

The United Arab Emirates and Iraq on Monday launched a joint effort to reconstruct Mosul's Great Mosque of Al Nuri and its iconic leaning minaret, ravaged last year during battles to retake the city from Daesh.

During the ceremony at Baghdad's National Museum, UAE Culture Minister Noura al Kaabi said her country would put forward $50.4 million for the task.

"The five-year project is not just about rebuilding the mosque, the minaret and the infrastructure, but also about giving hope to young Iraqis," she said.

"The millenia-old civilisation must be preserved."

The deal was signed by Kaabi and her Iraqi counterpart, Faryad Rawanduzi, in the presence of UNESCO's Iraq representative Louise Haxthausen.

"This is an ambitious, highly symbolic project for the resurrection of Mosul and Iraq," said Haxthausen.

"The work has already begun, the site is now protected ... we must first clear the site, remove the rubble [and] document, before we can begin reconstructing the mosque and its minaret."

The famed 12th century mosque and its leaning minaret - dubbed "the hunchback", or Al Habda, by locals – was destroyed in June 2017.

The Iraqi army accused Daesh of destroying it with explosives as Iraqi forces steadily retook ground in the embattled city. 

RECOMMENDED

It was in this mosque in 2014 that Daesh leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, made his only public appearance. His whereabouts are still unknown.

Kaabi, the Emirati minister, called on the international community "to unite to protect universal heritage sites, especially those in our Arab region" in theatres of conflict.

The Al Nuri mosque is named after Nuruddin al Zanki, who once ruled over Aleppo and Mosul and ordered the construction of the mosque in 1172.

Al Habda, which maintained the same structure for nine centuries, was one of the only remnants of the original construction.

Decorated with geometric brick designs, the minaret was long a symbol of the city.

It was printed on 10,000 Iraqi dinar banknotes before it became a symbol of Daesh rule, when the group planted their black flag at the top of its 45-metre spire.

"This is a historic partnership, the largest and unprecedented cooperation to rebuild cultural heritage in Iraq ever," UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.

The first year of reconstruction will focus on documenting and clearing the site, UNESCO said.

The following four years will focus on the restoration and "faithful reconstruction" of the mosque, its minaret as well as the city's historic gardens and open spaces.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December