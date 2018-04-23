Armenia's political turmoil deepened on Sunday with the detention of anti-government protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, shortly after Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan stormed out of talks on the tenth day of mass rallies against his rule.

Pashinyan and two other opposition politicians "were detained as they were committing socially dangerous acts", the prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

Armenian police earlier denied opposition MP Sasun Mikaelyan's report that Pashinyan had been arrested and his whereabouts are unknown.

As a lawmaker, he is protected by parliamentary immunity and cannot be arrested without the approval of fellow MPs.

It came hours after Sarksyan stormed out of talks with Pashinyan on Sunday morning, accusing him of "blackmail."

Dialogue or blackmail

The tense televised meeting in the capital Yerevan between the premier and Pashinyan lasted only a couple of minutes before the premier cut it short.

Opposition supporters denounce Serzh Sarksyan's efforts to remain in power as prime minister after a decade serving as president.

"I came here to discuss your resignation," Pashinyan, the leader of the opposition Civil Contract party, had told the prime minister in front of the cameras.

"This is not a dialogue, this is blackmail, I only can advise you to return to a legal framework. Otherwise you will bear the responsibility" for the consequences, replied Sarksyan, a former military officer.

"You don't understand the situation in Armenia. The power is now in people's hands," Pashinyan hit back.

Sarksyan said the Civil Contract party "can't speak on behalf of the people", having scored only eight percent in a recent parliamentary election, during the brief talks.

Hundreds detained

Pashinyan then vowed to "step up pressure" on Sarksyan to force him to resign and called on police officers to "lay down arms and join in the protests."

But instead security forces intervened using stun grenades and began dispersing the crowd in Yerevan's suburban Erebuni district.

Hundreds of people were detained at protest rallies held across Yerevan during the day, police said in a statement, and seven protesters have sought medical help, according to Armenia's health ministry.