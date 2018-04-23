The mentally unstable gunman suspected of opening fire at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee in the middle of the night was arrested not far from his apartment Monday after hiding from police for more than a day following the attack that killed four people, authorities said.

Travis Reinking, described as a white man with brown hair, opened fire with an AR-15 in the Waffle House parking lot and then stormed the restaurant shortly after 3 am Sunday, police say. Four people were killed and four others were injured before a quick-thinking customer wrestled the assault weapon away, preventing more bloodshed. Reinking then disappeared, police said.

Metropolitan Nashville Police announced Monday on Twitter that he was taken into custody not far from his apartment.

Authorities had mounted a massive manhunt for 29-year-old Reinking, after the Sunday morning attacks, in which the gunman clad only in a jacket used an AR-15 rifle in the attack.

A detective from the department's specialised investigations division's narcotics unit spotted Reinking in a wood area near a construction site, Lt. Carlos Lara told news reporters.

He said construction workers told officers a person matching the suspect's description walked through the area and into woods. When confronted, the suspect lay down on the ground, and officers cuffed him, Lara said.

He said Reinking carried a black backpack that held a silver semi-automatic weapon and .45-caliber ammunition. Detectives cut the backpack off of the suspect, he said.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said Reinking requested a lawyer, was taken to a hospital and would later be booked on four counts of criminal homicide.

Police say about 20 people were in the Waffle House at the time of the shootings. They included people of different races and ethnicities, but the four people killed were minorities - three black and one Hispanic.

'Mental issues'

It's not clear why Reinking opened fire on restaurant patrons, though he may have "mental issues," Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said earlier.

Police said Reinking stole a BMW days before the attack. The car was quickly recovered, but authorities did not immediately link it to Reinking.

Meanwhile, authorities in Illinois shared past reports suggesting multiple red flags about a disturbed young man with paranoid delusions.

In May 2016, Reinking told deputies from Tazewell County, Illinois, that music superstar Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his phone, and that his family was also involved, according to a report released Sunday.

Reinking agreed to go to a local hospital for an evaluation after repeatedly resisting the request, the sheriff's report said.

Another sheriff's report said Reinking barged into a community pool in Tremont, Illinois, last June, and jumped into the water wearing a pink woman's coat over his underwear. Investigators believed he had an AR-15 rifle in his car trunk, but it was never displayed. No charges were filed.