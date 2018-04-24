Police in southern China on Tuesday captured a man suspected to have started a blaze in a karaoke lounge that killed 18 people, shortly after authorities offered a reward for information on his whereabouts.

The fire in the city of Qingyuan in Guangdong province broke out just after midnight in a three-storey building, police said on their official account on China's Twitter-like Weibo, adding that five people were injured.

Police investigating the case as suspected arson said they had captured the man, a 32-year-old surnamed Liu, in a nearby village.

"The suspect in the arson case, Liu Chunlu ... has been successfully captured," the police wrote on Weibo.

A reward of $31,676 (200,000 yuan) had been offered to anyone who provided information leading to the capture.