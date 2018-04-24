Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim left for an official visit to Spain on Tuesday where he would take part in the 6th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit.

The official visit follows an invitation by Yildirim's Spanish counterpart.

Apart from meeting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Yildirim is also expected to meet Congress of Deputies President Ana Pastor and King Felipe VI.

Speaking at a news conference in capital Ankara ahead of his visit, the premier said both sides would focus on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues during his visit.

"Spain and Turkey are strategic partners, and also NATO allies. The two countries, which embrace different cultures and different identities, co-chaired [the UN] Alliance of Civilizations in 2005 as well," he said.