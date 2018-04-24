After a friendly dinner at a US landmark, US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are to get down to business Tuesday on divisive issues like the Iran nuclear accord and international trade.

They are to meet face to face for half an hour, and then again for an hour in a broader meeting with more aides – the climax of of Macron's three-day state visit to Washington.

Trump is deeply unpopular in France and Macron, like other world leaders – from Japan's Shinzo Abe to Britain's Theresa May – is under growing pressure to show voters the benefits of his courtship with the 71-year-old Republican.