Trump might be warming to Macron, but can France save the Iran deal?
Despite sharp differences in political background, age and lifestyle, the presidents seem to have struck up a bond as fellow outsiders who outwitted the establishment to gain power.
Trump escorts France's Macron at the estate of the first US President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside Washington. April 23, 2018. / Reuters
April 24, 2018

After a friendly dinner at a US landmark, US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are to get down to business Tuesday on divisive issues like the Iran nuclear accord and international trade.

They are to meet face to face for half an hour, and then again for an hour in a broader meeting with more aides – the climax of of Macron's three-day state visit to Washington.

Trump is deeply unpopular in France and Macron, like other world leaders – from Japan's Shinzo Abe to Britain's Theresa May – is under growing pressure to show voters the benefits of his courtship with the 71-year-old Republican.

Looming over it all are two May deadlines that have the potential to wreck already fragile trans-Atlantic relations.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
