A Saudi-led coalition air strike last week killed the top civilian leader in the Houthi movement in Yemen, the group reported on Monday, the most senior official to be killed by the Western-backed alliance in the three-year-old war.

Saleh al Samad held the post of president in the Houthi-backed political body which runs most of northern Yemen.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al Houthi said in a televised statement that Samad was killed on Thursday in the port city of Hodeidah, on Yemen's west coast, in several strikes which killed six others in his retinue.

"The forces of aggression, led by America and Saudi Arabia, bear the legal responsibility for this crime and all its consequences," Abdul Malik al Houthi said.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi explains the significance of Samad's death.

There was no immediate coalition comment on the reports but Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya TV said the alliance had killed Samad after a "precise monitoring" of his movements.

At the United Nations meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned air strikes on a wedding party in Yemen that killed at least 20 civilians on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and its mostly Gulf Arab allies accuse the Houthis of being proxies of their arch-rival Iran – charges the group and Tehran deny.