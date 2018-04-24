Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said the constitution could be "improved" to share some of his powers, but not in the near future.

Lukashenko has run Belarus authoritarian style since 1994, during which time he changed the constitution to expand his control and push opposition forces out of parliament.

In an annual address to lawmakers that referenced the overthrow of Armenia's prime minister, Lukashenko said he was considering decentralising some of his authority.

"The constitution will be improved. Life changes, and we change," he said.

"Yes, I can easily hand over some powers to other branches of government."

He was speaking a day after Armenian prime minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned after almost two weeks of street protests.

Changes to constitution

Lukashenko said he had asked the constitutional court to prepare recommendations on changes to the constitution, but cautioned that the plans were theoretical for now.