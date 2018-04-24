As the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) pointed out, net neutrality – the Obama-era rules regulating access to the internet – did not die on April 23, 2018.

The US Federal Register – where all US federal government rules or proposed rules are published – has an "effective date" of April 23 on its website for the so-called "Restoring Internet Freedom Order."

But as the EFF noted, the part of the order that went into effect applied to only some limited changes to the regulatory regime: "The majority of the rules governing the Internet remain the same – prohibitions on blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization – remain."

The Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission (FCC) passed the order in December under the stewardship of Ajit Pai, appointed to the FCC under President Barack Obama, but then elevated to chair by his successor with a remit to overhaul internet regulation.

The White House must approve the bulk of the order. So internet service providers (ISPs) – the big winners under the new rules – can’t start to make changes yet.

For that to happen, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) must also vote and approve key parts of the order. However, as multiple media pointed out, the barriers to implementation are procedural and as Gizmodo noted, "there’s been absolutely zero indication" the administration of US President Donald Trump will step in to halt a process it has championed.

Assuming OMB approval, as CNET notes there will be a further waiting and public comment period before the order goes into full effect, but not before late May or early June at the earliest.

What is net neutrality?