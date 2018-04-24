The Syrian regime plans to recover an opposition-held pocket north of Homs city soon after it completes surrender deals with armed groups around the capital Damascus, a Syrian regime representative said on Tuesday.

Having taken back the largest rebel-held area near Damascus, eastern Ghouta, in early April, regime forces and their allies are close to recovering the remaining few pockets around the capital.

Pro-regime forces are bombarding a Daesh-held enclave in south Damascus which is located next to one held by rebel factions.

In recent days rebels in two other enclaves northeast of Damascus, Dumair and east Qalamoun, surrendered and agreed to be transferred by bus to opposition territory in northern Syria.

Regime forces and their allies have for years employed siege and bombardment tactics to force rebels to surrender their enclaves and agree to be transferred to opposition territory in northern Syria.

Ali Haidar, the regime's minister responsible for national reconciliation, told Reuters in an interview the regime would focus on recovering an opposition-held pocket north of the city of Homs after securing the areas around Damascus.

"The issue will not be a long time coming after the final resolution in Qalamoun," Haidar said.

Haidar said the regime had for a while been dropping leaflets and communicating with rebels in the opposition-held towns of Rastan, Talbiseh and Houla in northern Homs province.