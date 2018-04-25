A Turkish diver on Tuesday set a new world record for the longest open saltwater scuba dive in cold water.

Cem Karabay set about his attempt on Monday and earned a Guinness World Record with 30 hours and 20 minutes early on Tuesday at the Underwater Marine Park at Gokceada Island, Turkey’s largest island.

Every moment Karabay, also known as “Aquarium Man”, was underwater in the Turkish Aegean was monitored by Seyda Subasi Gemici, who serves as the Guinness representative in Turkey.

Karabay was competing against the record by Norwegian diver Nils-Roar Selnes, who spent 15 hours and 10 minutes underwater in Eidkjosen, Norway in 2016.

"I fulfilled the promise of breaking the world record," Karabay said, speaking to reporters.