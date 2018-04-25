WORLD
4 MIN READ
Indian spiritual guru gets life in prison for raping teenage girl
The sentencing comes hours after an Indian court found the 77-year-old, Asaram Bapu, guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in his ashram in 2013 in Jodhpur. Two more convicts in the case have been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Indian spiritual guru gets life in prison for raping teenage girl
Asaram Bapu has denied the rape and can appeal his conviction in a higher court. / AP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
April 25, 2018

An Indian spiritual guru with millions of followers was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for raping a teenage devotee in 2013, his lawyer said.

"Asaram [Bapu] has been sentenced to life until death. And two others, including a woman, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison," Rajendra Singh, a lawyer for the defence team said outside the court in western Rajasthan state.

Earlier, the verdict against 77-year-old Bapu was read out inside a prison in the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan state because of fears that his followers may resort to violence.

Bapu's is the latest in a series of high-profile rape cases in India that have fuelled public protests and raised questions about how police handle the cases and treat the victims.

TRT World speaks to New Delhi-based journalist Neha Poonia for more details.

Rape inside ashram

Bapu has denied the rape and can appeal his conviction in a higher court.

The girl in her complaint to the police in 2013 accused Bapu of raping her when she visited his retreat in Jodhpur with her mother. 

The girl's family said they had been followers of Bapu for more than a decade.

The court awarded two other co-defendants, Shiva and Shilpi, 20 years in prison for their involvement in the crime, Indian newspaper The Hindu reported.

Two more accused, Sharad and Prakash, were acquitted.

RECOMMENDED

However, more details on the verdict have not been released as yet, said The Hindu quoting police sources. 

In prison since 2013

Bapu has been in prison since his arrest in the case in 2013.

On Wednesday, security was tight around the prison complex and in states where the guru has a considerable following.

Religious sects also wield considerable political clout in India with several politicians as followers. 

Bapu is also on trial along with his son Narayan Sai in a separate rape case where two sisters have accused the two men of sexual assault.

In August 2017, another popular and flamboyant Indian spiritual guru, Dr Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of raping two female followers.

Death penalty for child rapists

The Indian cabinet on Saturday approved the death penalty for those convicted of raping children under 12 years of age.

The new ordinance also increases the minimum punishment for raping a child under 16 years of age from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to life imprisonment.

The amendment will come into effect after it is signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December