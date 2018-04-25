Since 2000, the world has made historic progress against malaria, saving millions of lives. However, half the world still lives at risk from this preventable, treatable disease that takes a child's life every two minutes.

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of death in Africa.

Uganda's Ministry of Health says malaria kills about 5,000 people every year. The country has launched a new campaign against the viral disease that's spread by mosquitoes.