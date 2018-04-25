The mosque in the northern Syrian city of Al Bab is not just for prayers. It's also a shelter for Syrians displaced from war-torn areas of the country.

Most evacuees from Douma – the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack – are being accommodated in camps near the town of Al Bab. But there's not enough room for all of them, and new camps are still under construction.

Some people have turned to the mosque in Al Bab, which has opened its doors so internally displaced people can seek shelter.

For many, the mosque has become a temporary home as aid agencies struggle to keep up with the latest wave of displaced people.