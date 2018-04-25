WORLD
2 MIN READ
Douma's internally displaced people find refuge in Al Bab mosque
Al Bab has seen plenty of fighting during the war in Syria. Now that the northern city is peaceful, it is welcoming people fleeing conflict in other parts of the country.
Douma's internally displaced people find refuge in Al Bab mosque
People displaced from Douma inside the mosque in Al Bab, Syria. April 25, 2018. / TRTWorld
April 25, 2018

The mosque in the northern Syrian city of Al Bab is not just for prayers. It's also a shelter for Syrians displaced from war-torn areas of the country.

Most evacuees from Douma – the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack – are being accommodated in camps near the town of Al Bab. But there's not enough room for all of them, and new camps are still under construction.

Some people have turned to the mosque in Al Bab, which has opened its doors so internally displaced people can seek shelter.

For many, the mosque has become a temporary home as aid agencies struggle to keep up with the latest wave of displaced people.

RECOMMENDED

Umm Joumah is one of 12 million people displaced within Syria. 

For now, she and the others find themselves living in a mosque, dependent on the largesse of locals.

TRT World 's Alaattin Kilic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December