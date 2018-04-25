US cable company Comcast Corp submitted a $31-billion (22-billion pound) offer for UK-based pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday, challenging an already agreed but lower takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch's Fox.

Sky, with more than 20 million customers for its sports, entertainment and news channels across Europe, is at the centre of a three-way battle for control between Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox, Walt Disney and Comcast and their veteran bosses.

Sky's independent directors said they welcomed Comcast's $17.4 (12.50 pound) per share bid and would now engage with both Comcast and Fox. They cautioned that neither bid could yet be put to shareholders and advised them to take no action for now.

Fox first announced its $14.98 (10.75 pound) per share offer in December 2016 but the deal has been held up concerns about the influence Murdoch could wield over public opinion through owning all of the broadcasters as well a clutch of UK newspapers.

The proposed combination has been further complicated by Fox's agreement to sell many of its TV and film assets to Disney, including its 39 percent stake in Sky.

Fox said it remained committed to its recommended cash offer for Sky announced on December 2016, and was currently considering its options.