The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case has drawn support from Pope Francis plan to return to the Court of Appeal on Wednesday in hope of winning the right to take him to Italy for treatment.

High Court Justice Anthony Hayden on Tuesday rejected what he said was the final appeal by the parents of 23-month-old Alfie Evans. Alfie suffers from a degenerative neurological condition that has left him in a "semi-vegetative state."

The judge said his ruling "represents the final chapter in the life of this extraordinary little boy."

But Alfie's parents, who are backed by a Christian pressure group, have been granted a chance to challenge that ruling at the appeals court on Wednesday afternoon.

The months-long legal battle between Alfie's parents and his doctors has drawn interventions from the pope and Italian authorities, who support the parents' desire to have their son treated at the Vatican's children's hospital.

Doctors from Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, where Alfie has been treated since December 2016, say he has little brain function and further treatment is futile. The toddler's life support was withdrawn on Monday after a series of court rulings blocked further medical treatment.