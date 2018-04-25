Real Madrid substitute Marco Asensio scored a second-half winner on Wednesday to end Bayern Munich's unbeaten record at home this season and give his side a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Joshua Kimmich had put the home side in front, but Marcelo equalised before the interval against the run of play.

Asensio then came on after the break and Lukas Vazquez set up the 22-year-old to claim a second away goal for Madrid 12 minutes into the second half.

The result puts the two-time defending champions in a favourable position before the second leg in Madrid next Tuesday, though Zinedine Zidane's side will be wary after conceding three goals at home to Juventus in the previous round.

"We've taken the first step," said Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, back to marshal his side's defence after serving a suspension against Juventus.

"We are satisfied with the result but this does not count for much," Real coach Zidane told reporters. "You can never feel absolutely safe in football.

"We won tonight and I think we played well, we got a good result after a hard game."

Bayern missed opportunities