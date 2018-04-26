WORLD
4 MIN READ
Migrant caravan at US-Mexico border prepares for mass crossing
Hundreds of Central American migrants that traversed Mexico plan to cross the border together despite threats by US President Donald Trump to repel them.
Migrants say they fled their homes in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras because of death threats from local gangs, the murder of family members or political persecution. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
April 26, 2018

Hundreds of Central American migrants from a caravan that traversed Mexico reunited in Tijuana on Wednesday and planned to cross the border together this weekend in defiance of threats by US President Donald Trump to repel them.

The timing of the migrants' arrival could compromise a flurry of talks this week to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump has repeatedly threatened to scrap if Mexico does not crack down on the flow of Central Americans through its territory.

Busloads of migrants began arriving on Tuesday at a shelter that was a five minute-walk from the border and within sight of a US flag waving under an overpass connecting the two countries.

While many rested in tents after a month-long journey across Mexico, others wandered up to the border to contemplate the next stage in their journey.

"The wall doesn't look that tall," said Kimberly George, a 15-year-old girl from Honduras as she looked toward a stunted barrier a few feet away. 

"I really want to cross it."

Busloads of migrants near US border

Migrants said they fled their homes in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras because of death threats from local gangs, the murder of family members or political persecution.

Moving from town to town, the migrant caravan became a stumbling block for US-Mexico relations after Trump unleashed a series of tweets in early April, telling Mexican authorities to stop them.

More busloads of migrants arrived during the course of the day, overflowing the first shelter. 

Local migrant aid groups said it was the biggest single group they had seen arrive together as they scrambled to find places in ten shelters.

"Thanks to god we're here," said 34-year-old Aide Hernandez from Guatemala who had four children in tow. 

She said she planned to seek asylum in the United States. When asked why, she looked down, ashamed to detail a case of domestic abuse.

Plans to cross into US

Volunteers from US-based advocacy group Pueblos Sin Fronteras, which organised the caravan, addressed the migrants to discuss a plan to cross together from the main pedestrian bridge into the United States on Sunday.

Tensions flared after a Mexican immigration official suggested they go in smaller groups to the border station.

Some 3,701 kilometres (2,300 miles) across the United States in Washington DC, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray met US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to discuss Central American migration, the Mexican ministry said in a statement.

Ministers from Mexico, Canada and United States also met in the US capital as they rushed to seal a quick deal on updating NAFTA.

It was unclear if concerns about immigration could affect the talks. 

On Monday, Trump threatened to make immigration controls a condition in the NAFTA talks and demanded that Mexico stop people from crossing its territory to enter the United States.

SOURCE:Reuters
