Turkey’s first aeronautical expo kicked off on Wednesday with the participation of national and international dignitaries.

Speaking at Eurasia Show in southwestern Antalya province, Yuksel Coskunyurek, the Turkish deputy minister for transportation, maritime and telecommunications, said, "Since 2003, we invested over $4.5 billion in the aviation sector with the private sector's support."

"Currently, $13.5 billion worth of investments are being processed."

The number of airports in Turkey has grown to 55 from only 26 in 2003. From 35 million passengers in 2003, the figure increased to over 200 million, he added.

Highlighting the need to produce and develop technology locally, he said: "Eurasia Airshow will contribute to the promotion of Turkey's aerospace sector."

TRT World's Elizabeth Maddock has more details from Antalya.