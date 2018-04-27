North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Friday signed a declaration agreeing to work for the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula."

At the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade, the two leaders also agreed they would seek an end to the Korean War and a permanent peace on the peninsula.

A declaration issued after their summit meeting included promises to pursue military arms reduction, cease "hostile acts," turn their fortified border into a "peace zone," and seek multilateral talks with other countries, such as the United States.

"The two leaders declare before our people of 80 million and the entire world there will be no more war on the Korean peninsula and a new age of peace has begun," the two sides said in a joint statement.

Moon Jae-in agreed to visit the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, this year, they said.

An historic summit

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un thanked his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in for greeting him at a "historic place" ahead of their meeting. As the two leaders shook hands across the demarcation line that divides the rivals, Kim said that his heart "keeps throbbing."

Moon replied to Kim's thanks by saying that the North Korean leader made a "very courageous decision" to come to the South.

Moon then invited Kim to cross into the South, and after he did so, Kim invited Moon to cross into the North, which he did.

Those small steps must be seen in the context of the last year — when the United States, its ally South Korea and the North seemed at times to be on the verge of nuclear war as the North unleashed a torrent of weapons tests — but also in light of the long, destructive history of the rival Koreas, who fought one of the 20th century's bloodiest conflicts and even today occupy a divided peninsula that's still technically in a state of war.

US says 'hopeful that talks will achieve progress'

The White House said in a statement that it is "hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula. ... (and) looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in the coming weeks."

Moon, a liberal whose election last year ended a decade of conservative rule in Seoul, will be looking to make some headway on the North's nuclear programme in advance of a planned summit in several weeks between Kim and Trump.