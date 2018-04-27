A day after being sworn in as the new US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo landed in Brussels for talks with key allies in Europe on heightened Russian aggression and ways to strengthen the NATO military alliance.

Pompeo, a former Army officer who was a Republican congressman, is regarded as a loyal supporter of US President Donald Trump with hawkish world views.

Even before his confirmation on Thursday, the former CIA director was already involved in US diplomacy, although it will be his first meeting at NATO, an organisation founded on collective defence against the threat from the former Soviet Union.

The meeting, a preview to the leaders' summit in July, will discuss Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Georgia and in Syria, as well as plans for increasing security along Europe's southern frontier, a State Department official told reporters.

Pompeo will also press members of the alliance to increase their military budgets to meet a target of 2 percent of economic output on defence every year by 2024, the official said.

Trump sent Pompeo to North Korea three weeks ago to meet the isolated country's leader, Kim Jong Un, ahead of a summit with the US president to address Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

As he left Washington on Thursday, the State Department said Pompeo would also visit Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel during the weekend.

He will have to quickly address a wide array of pressing international issues, including long conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan, as well as Russian assertiveness.

Washington is also working with European allies France, Germany, and Britain on toughening a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, an issue Pompeo is expected to discuss while in Brussels.

Hawkish views