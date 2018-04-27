North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Friday pledged to work toward the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," and seek to declare an official end to the 1950s Korean War and establish a permanent peace agreement.

Here are key moments in their rivalry:

1945: The Korean Peninsula is liberated from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II but eventually divided between a Soviet-supported North and a US-backed South. The North invades the South in June 1950, starting a devastating war that is stopped three years later by an armistice.

1968: North Korean commandos infiltrate South Korea in a failed assassination attempt against South Korea's staunch anti-communist leader Park Chung-hee.

1974: Park's wife is killed in an assassination attempt targeting him during a speech in Seoul. The Korean-Japanese shooter claims he acted under orders from then-North Korean leader Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

1983: South Korean military strongman Chun Doo-hwan narrowly escapes a bombing in Myanmar that kills 21 people, including several cabinet ministers and presidential aides. South Korea and Myanmar accuse North Korea of orchestrating the attack, which Pyongyang denies.

1987: A South Korean passenger plane is bombed, killing 269 passengers and crew. South Korea says the North was behind the attack.

1991: South Korean President Roh Tae-woo seeks to improve relations with the North, and the Koreas, after rounds of dialogue, sign a non-aggression pact vowing trade, travel and cultural exchanges. The Koreas also join the United Nations at the same time.

1994: Kim Il-sung dies and is succeeded as leader by his son, Kim Jong-il, the father of Kim Jong-un. Months later, North Korea signs a major nuclear deal with the United States in which it agrees to freeze and dismantle its nuclear facilities in return for two alternative nuclear power reactors that could be used to provide electricity but not bomb fuel, and an annual 500,000 metric tons of fuel oil.

2000: South Korea's so-called "Sunshine" engagement policy leads to a summit between then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Kim Jong-il.

2002: The "Agreed Framework" of 1994 collapses when US officials confront Pyongyang over a secret nuclear programme using enriched uranium.

2003: North Korea claims it has a nuclear device and will withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). This brings Washington back to the negotiating table with the North, South Korea, China, Japan and Russia in August 2003.