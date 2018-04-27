Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a personal tour of a museum with President Xi Jinping on Friday as he began an ice-breaking visit to China in which the giant neighbours will seek to reset troubled ties.

Modi is only spending about 24 hours in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, just months after a dispute over a stretch of their high-altitude Himalayan border rekindled fears of war between the two Asian nations.

TRT World'sNeha Poonia has more from New Delhi.

Modi and Xi viewed antique Chinese artefacts at the Hubei Provincial Museum, where they also exchanged views on boosting dialogue between their two ancient civilisations and how to live peacefully together, China's state news agency Xinhua said.

It showed a picture of the men shaking hands at the museum, but otherwise gave few other details.

The two were due to have dinner together later, according to India's foreign ministry.

On Saturday, they will take a walk around their guesthouse and then an hour-long boat-trip, informal settings mostly without aides that both sides are hoping will lead to frank discussions.

"President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation," Modi said in a Twitter post.