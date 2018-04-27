Major global powers welcomed Friday's historic inter-Korean summit, urging both sides to maintain the momentum that has seen a dramatic easing of tension on the peninsula.

At the first summit between the Koreas in more than a decade, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, pledged to work for the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula."

TRT World's Philip Owira has more on the story.

"Korean war ends"

The two sides said they would work with the United States and China to declare an official end to the 1950-1953 Korean War and seek an agreement to establish "permanent" and "solid" peace in place of an armistice.

In early tweets from Washington, Trump praised the meeting even as he raised questions about how long the positive diplomacy would last.

"Good things are happening, but only time will tell!," he tweeted, adding in another, "KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!"

China urges more dialogue

China, North Korea's main ally and wary of being sidelined amid the thaw between the rival Koreas and upcoming summit between Trump and Kim, said it was willing to continue playing a role in resolving the decades-long standoff between the rival Koreas over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

Kim made a dramatic surprise visit last month to Beijing, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China "hopes all relevant sides can maintain the momentum for dialogue and work together to promote the denuclearisation of the peninsula and the process for the political settlement of the peninsula issue," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"China is willing to continue playing a proactive role in this regard," it added.

TRT World spoke to Patrick Fok from Hong Kong for more details.

Kremlin hails direct talks

In Moscow, the Kremlin hailed the summit as very positive news and said President Vladimir Putin had long advocated direct talks between the two countries.