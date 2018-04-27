When South Korean reconstruction companies set foot in the Middle East 45 years ago, thousands of Korean construction workers were sent to the region.

The country’s construction boom in the region then played a vital role in helping the country’s economy to rebound from oil shock. It also led to a cultural exchange.

“Korea is very close to the Middle Eastern countries, on economic point of view. Most of the Korean economic success, absolutely based on the Middle East during 1970 and 1980's in construction and engineering market,” Professor Hee Soo Lee, an area specialist in the field of Middle East and Islamic World told TRT World, during a conference named “Korea and Muslim World: Historical and Cultural Encounters” at the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) in Istanbul.

“The Koreans didn't forget how Middle Eastern markets have a vital importance for Korean survival and Korean economy.”

South Korea’s labor dispatch to the Middle East, led many South Koreans to convert to Islam. Later in 1976, the first mosque in the country was established in the capital, Seoul.

The labourers who came back to South Korea acted as cultural ambassadors, raising the country’s interest in Middle Eastern culture. After 1976, more departments on Middle Eastern studies – including Farsi and Turkish language departments – were established.