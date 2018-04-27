US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to make little headway on high-stakes trade and security disagreements Friday, but avoided the public bickering that has plagued their year-old relationship.

Merkel left the White House, seemingly unable to secure a promise from Trump to stay in the Iran nuclear deal or to provide a permanent European exemption to trade tariffs.

Unless Trump acts by May 1, which is next Tuesday, tariffs on European steel and aluminium will kick into effect, likely followed by EU counter-measures that would spark a transatlantic trade war.

"The president will decide. That is very clear," Merkel said, papering over differences during a joint press conference at the White House.

"We had an exchange of views on the current state of affairs of the negotiations and the respective assessments on where we stand on this. And the decision lies with the president."

On the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump may scuttle on May 12, Merkel conceded it was "anything but perfect" but is worth holding on to nonetheless.

Trump has demanded the "terrible" deal — which gave Tehran sanctions relief in return for curbs on controversial nuclear activities — be renegotiated, something Europeans see as unrealistic, dangerous and unnecessary.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Washington DC.

Non-committal Trump

Merkel, like French President Emmanuel Macron who visited the White House earlier this week, tried to sell Trump on the idea of the deal being a stepping stone to a longer-term, broader agreement.

"It will not solve all the problems with Iran. It is one piece of the mosaic, one building block, if you like, on which we can build up this structure," she said.

Trump was as non-committal as he was with Macron, giving no sense that he was ready to bend, or that he has an alternative plan.

"They will not be doing nuclear weapons. That I can tell you. Okay?" Trump said when asked about his own proposal, refusing to rule out military action.

Iran deal and US domestic politics