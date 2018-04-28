Scientists have for the first time set eyes on a three-dimensional Neanderthal brain in the form of a virtual model made to fit the empty, fossilised skulls of long-dead individuals, a study said on Thursday.

The reconstructed organ confirmed earlier observations, based more loosely on head size and shape, that Neanderthals had a larger brain than their early Homo sapiens cousins, but with a smaller cerebellum -- the lower part near the spine that controls balance and movement.

It is also involved in speech and learning.

The distinction may have caused social and cognitive differences between the near relatives, and may explain why one went extinct while the other thrived, said Naomichi Ogihara of the Keio University in Japan, who co-authored a study in the journal Scientific Reports.

"Although the difference could be subtle, such a subtle difference may become significant in terms of natural selection," he told AFP.

But nothing can be concluded yet about any relation between the Neanderthal's brain organisation and its eventual demise.

Ogihara and a team combined the disciplines of physical anthropology, mechanical engineering, and neuroscience for their reconstruction.

They used virtual casts to model the shape and size of four fossilised Neanderthal skull cavities, and four of ancient humans.