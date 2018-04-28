An air strike on Yemen's capital by a Saudi-led military coalition has killed dozens of Houthi rebels including at least two commanders, Saudi television reported on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's official Al Ekhbariya television said two high-ranking insurgents were among more than 50 Houthi militiamen killed in Sanaa on Friday evening, without giving further details.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said a total of 38 rebels were killed in the strike on a Houthi interior ministry building.

The Houthis confirmed an air strike on Sanaa but gave no details.

The raid came hours ahead of a public funeral of the Houthis' political head Saleh al Sammad, killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition strike.

It also came as newly-appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to land in Riyadh for meetings including talks on the Yemen conflict.

The Iran-backed rebels have been locked in a war with the Saudi-led military alliance, which since 2015 has fought to restore the internationally-recognised Yemeni government to power.