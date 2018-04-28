WORLD
3 MIN READ
Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
At least two high-ranking Houthi commanders were among the dozens killed in the air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on the rebel "interior ministry" building in Sanaa.
Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
A man is seen at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen on April 20, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
April 28, 2018

An air strike on Yemen's capital by a Saudi-led military coalition has killed dozens of Houthi rebels including at least two commanders, Saudi television reported on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's official Al Ekhbariya television said two high-ranking insurgents were among more than 50 Houthi militiamen killed in Sanaa on Friday evening, without giving further details.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said a total of 38 rebels were killed in the strike on a Houthi interior ministry building.

The Houthis confirmed an air strike on Sanaa but gave no details.

The raid came hours ahead of a public funeral of the Houthis' political head Saleh al Sammad, killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition strike.

It also came as newly-appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to land in Riyadh for meetings including talks on the Yemen conflict.

The Iran-backed rebels have been locked in a war with the Saudi-led military alliance, which since 2015 has fought to restore the internationally-recognised Yemeni government to power.

RECOMMENDED

The Yemen conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between regional titans Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis control Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as well as much of the country's north -- which borders Saudi Arabia -- and the key Hodeida port on Yemen's Red Sea coast.

Nearly 10,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance joined the Yemen conflict, triggering what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemen now stands at the brink of famine.

The Saudi-led coalition imposed a total blockade on Yemen's ports in November in retaliation for cross-border Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The blockade has since been partially lifted, but access to the impoverished country remains limited.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration