Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday rallied support for his bid to become prime minister following the resignation of veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan as a major opposition party readied its choice.

Pashinyan was to hold anti-government rallies in Armenia's third largest city of Vanadzor and other towns, driving around the landlocked South Caucasus country with his supporters in a column of cars.

The Prosperous Armenia Party, which holds 31 seats in parliament, was expected to issue a statement on whether it would back Pashinyan, a 42-year-old lawmaker who led mass street protests that prompted Sargsyan to resign as prime minister on Monday after being accused of a power grab by the opposition.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports with more from Yerevan.

Pashinyan said on Friday that he hoped Prosperous Armenia and a smaller opposition party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, "will make up their minds and clarify their position."

Analysts said intensive talks were going on behind the scenes and the situation was highly unpredictable.

Sargsyan's Republican Party has a majority of seats in parliament, but Pashinyan says the party is now in "total disarray," while his supporters are calling for it to stand aside.