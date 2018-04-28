Former Malawi President Joyce Banda will return home on Saturday after spending more than three years in self-imposed exile because of graft allegations, a spokesman for her political party said on Monday.

Cashgate, a corruption scandal in which senior government officials siphoned millions of dollars from state coffers, was uncovered in 2013, while she was president.

Donor countries cut off aid, hampered development in Malawi, one of the world's poorest and most aid-dependent countries.

Banda, Malawi's first female president, lost elections to Peter Mutharika a year later. Facing allegations of abuse of office and money laundering, which she denied, she left the country, and has not been back since.

"I can confirm that as a party we have received communication from the office of the former president that she arrives back in Malawi on Saturday to stay," said a People’s Party deputy spokesman, Ackson Kaliyile.