WORLD
2 MIN READ
France's rolling rail strikes disrupt businesses
Unions are protesting plans to open up to competition from private operators in line with EU regulations, as well as reduce benefits afforded to railway workers such as the ability to retire a decade earlier than other public sector workers.
France's rolling rail strikes disrupt businesses
The rolling strikes, due to stretch on until the end of June, entered a new, more testing phase for unions after parliament's lower house approved the railway reform bill they are fighting. (April 24, 2018) / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
April 28, 2018

French railway workers are continuing their series of two-day strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's reform plans.

Unions plan rolling train strikes through the end of June, and other sectors are also holding scattered walkouts as discontent mounts against Macron's changes to the French economy - but farmers aren't too happy about it. 

"If this strike carries on with the same intensity we've seen so far, many industrial firms will be confronted with serious shortages of parts that would lead to stopping production lines," says Christian Rose from the Association of Freight Transport Users.

RECOMMENDED

Macron, a former investment banker, argues that worker protections stifle growth and innovation and that the French lifestyle is no longer tenable in the 21st-century global economy.

Elena Casas reports from Paris. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration