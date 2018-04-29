University students at the forefront of anti-government unrest in Nicaragua on Saturday issued conditions for talks with the government of President Daniel Ortega.

The demands followed a week of protests and clashes with police that left at least 43 people dead, according to a leading human rights group.

In a bid to calm the situation, 72-year-old veteran leader Ortega has agreed to hold talks, but the framework has not yet been defined.

The students told a news conference in Managua that their demands must be met for them to take part.

The conditions included police involved in the repression being fired, an independent UN-backed body being established to investigate the violence, that relatives of those killed be included, and that the talks be held in public.

Conditional talks deamnded

Any body investigating the violence must be "independent and credible" and have international backing to carry out its work, which would involve "investigating, condemning and sanctioning all those responsible for both approving and committing" the violence, they said.

The call came a day after Human Rights Watch called for pressure to be put on Ortega's government to allow a visit by Inter-American Commission of Human Rights, the main rights body in the Americas, to investigate the allegations of abuse.

The students also demanded a "Truth Commission" created by the government be disbanded, saying "we don't accept that the murderers investigate themselves."

Meanwhile, they wanted the talks to be put off until mid-May so that student representatives not aligned with Ortega's ruling party are involved.