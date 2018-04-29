South Korea said on Sunday that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to shut down the country's nuclear test site in May and reveal the process to experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea.

Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said that Kim made the comments during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

"Kim said... that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May, and would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US to disclose the process to the international community with transparency," Yoon said.

North Korea's state media had said ahead of the summit that Pyongyang would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests, scrap its nuclear test site and instead pursue economic growth and peace.

Kim 'not a person' to fire missiles toward US

Yoon said that Kim also said President Donald Trump will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States.

The Kim-Trump meeting is anticipated in May or June.