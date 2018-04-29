Larry Harvey, the man who founded the popular Burning Man countercultural festival, died on Saturday after suffering a massive stroke in early April, event organisers said. He was 70.

Harvey died surrounded by family members at his San Francisco home, the official online Burning Man Journal said.

"Larry was a visionary, a mentor, a philosopher, and a passionate advocate for Burning Man's culture and principles," a statement on the website said. "The world has lost a great human being."

Harvey began the Burning Man tradition in 1986 when he and a group of friends set fire to an oversized wooden man on a beach near San Francisco.