Decked out in a striking blue suit and white shirt, matching his political allegiance, Simon Slama rubs shoulders with fellow candidates ahead of Tunisia's municipal elections.

Nothing unusual about that -- except he is the only Jewish candidate, standing for the Islamist Ennahdha party.

A public relations stunt for some; a sign of genuine liberalisation for others. But even if Slama fares dismally come the May 6 poll, his candidacy has become a major story in the nation.

This will be the first municipal vote since former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fell from power in 2011.

And while Slama looks at ease, joyously clapping hands on the campaign trail in the coastal town of Monastir, the 54-year-old sewing machine repairman's decision to run drew fierce initial opposition from loved ones.

"All my family were against my choice. My brother was angry and my wife went days without speaking to me," the candidate tells AFP, with a timid smile and a nervous fidget of the hands.

"But I managed to convince them."

Slama and his relatives are among the small number of Jews still living in Tunisia. The community in the North African nation has shrunk from several hundred thousand before independence in 1956, to just 1,200 today.

While Jews in the country, which is overwhelmingly Muslim, once served as lawmakers and even ministers, they have long since slipped to the margins of politics.

Slama believes his candidacy is helping to change all that and has already "removed fears for Jewish Tunisian citizens".

'Ancient family'

Comrades in the Ennahdha party insist Slama is the right man to stand for office in Monastir -- a symbolic town for Tunisians as it is the birthplace of Habib Bourguiba, the father of the country's independence.

"He comes from an ancient family. He has his roots in Monastir... and he knows the town's problems," says Chokri ben Janet, who heads the party's candidate list in the town.

Slama says that despite its history as an Islamist party he opted for Ennahdha out of political conviction, describing it as "the most active and the most serious on the political scene".

"Ennahdha has changed its strategy -- it is no longer a religious party, it is a civil party," he says.