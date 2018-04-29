"Avengers: Infinity War" took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry estimates showed on Sunday.

"The latest Marvel juggernaut... opened with $630M worldwide, making it the largest global weekend tally in the history of film, and this was done without China," industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

The film, which features more than two dozen superheroes fighting to save the universe, also broke the record for highest North American opening weekend, raking in $250 million.

"Infinity War" is the 19th film in the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), combining a whopping nine franchises and a cast list that reads like a who's who of Hollywood's A-list.