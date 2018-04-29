BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US telecommunication firms T-Mobile, Sprint to merge
The merger still needs to be approved by the US regulators who have in past taken a critical view of similar marriage between big corporations.
US telecommunication firms T-Mobile, Sprint to merge
The two wireless service providers want to combine resources to better compete in next-generation communication's market. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
April 29, 2018

T-Mobile agreed on Sunday to acquire peer Sprint, in an all-stock deal that will combine the third and fourth largest US wireless carriers and is expected to attract regulatory scrutiny over its impact on consumers.

The agreement caps years-long talks between the companies, setting the stage for the creation of a carrier with 127 million customers that will be a more formidable competitor to the No.1 and No.2 wireless players, Verizon Communications and AT&T.

US regulators, which have challenged in court AT&T's $85 billion deal to buy US media company Time Warner, are expected to grill Sprint and T-Mobile on how they will price their combined wireless offerings.

Under the deal, T-Mobile majority-owner Deutsche Telekom AG will own 42 percent of the combined company, which will have a market value of over $80 billions, on its books.

Sprint's and T-Mobile's first round of merger talks ended unsuccessfully in 2014 after US President Barack Obama's administration expressed antitrust concerns about the deal.

T-Mobile has fared better than Sprint, even if it remains a distant third to Verizon and AT&T.

It has managed to score sustained market share gains, as innovative offerings, improving network performance and good customer service attract new customers, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

RECOMMENDED

T-Mobile became the first major US carrier to eliminate two-year contracts, a shift quickly embraced by consumers and copied by competitors.

The company has also badgered rivals with its unlimited data plans.

Both Sprint and T-Mobile are far behind Verizon and AT&T in upgrading their network to accommodate next generation 5G wireless technology.

Even after their merger, the combined company's budget to invest in 5G will be smaller than Verizon or AT&T's.

However, Sprint and T-Mobile hope the deal will give them more firepower to participate in auction for spectrum to develop 5G.

They plan to participate in a spectrum auction in late fall.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration