WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lack of vaccination exposes thousands to measles in Romania
The number of people getting vaccinated in Romania has fallen faster than anywhere in the world and now more than 12,000 are infected with the measles virus across the country.
Lack of vaccination exposes thousands to measles in Romania
Measles vaccination rates in Romania are now as low as 70 percent. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
April 30, 2018

Measles appear to have made a comeback with a vengeance in Europe, especially in Romania where low rates of vaccination are exposing a large number of children to the virus.

According to a survey published in The Lancet medical journal in 2016, the proportion of people getting vaccinated in Romania has fallen faster than anywhere in the world. 

And now more than 12,000 have the measles virus, and about 50 have died.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Laurentiu Colintineanu reports from Bucharest.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says