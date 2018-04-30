The inter-Korean summit this past weekend was remarkable. Only twice before have the two Korean leaders met, and never before did a North Korean leader come to the South. The event was filled with moving ceremony and pageantry. The two leaders shook hands dramatically over the border. Even the food was choreographed to come from different parts of Korea to symbolize national unity. A final declaration was reached that is filled with inspiring talk about unity and reconciliation.

But many thorny problems lie ahead. South Korea and the US have struck deals with North Korea before. They have always fallen apart. That was not solely because of North Korea – the US has acted in bad faith as well – but much of it was.

North Korea has a long history of lying and deception. Strategic trust is very low. North Korea’s promises are now routinely discounted as worth nothing more than the paper they are printed on. And that will be the likely response to this weekend’s events as well.

Going forward, the biggest hurdles are pinning North Korea down on specifics and then verifying their compliance. This will require inspectors entering North Korea and accessing its nuclear sites. In the past, this has been greatly resisted. But at this point, no one will believe North Korea is disarming if foreign observers are not allowed in. Any North Korean commitment without verification is simply not credible.

Here is the point where Friday’s ‘Panmunjom Declaration’ falls down. Its rhetoric is soaring, as was the imagery. But there is no plan, no road map. Nor did North Korea make any specific concession – for example, to turnover some of its missiles for international disposal, or to close a gulag.

This is unfortunate, because despite all the great television, it is not clear at all how the meeting actually moved the peninsula forward. Hopefully it quickly catalyses a rolling series of negotiations at lower diplomatic levels. If not, it will join a long list of previous inter-Korean statements that did nothing to actually bring the Korean stalemate to a close.

Accelerating post-summit negotiation over the details of implementation is critical, because the US-North Korean summit is in just six weeks. US President Donald Trump has hinted that he will walk out of the talks if they do not progress well, and his administration has made extraordinary demands regarding denuclearisation.