In one of his essays regarding the crossover between alleged ‘pacifism’ and apologia for Nazi Germany in 1942, George Orwell wrote that “he was interested in the psychological processes by which pacifists who have started out with an alleged horror of violence end up with a marked tendency to be fascinated by the success and power of Nazism.”

From the very beginning of the Syrian war there has been a tendency among a certain milieu of writers, academics, journalists and politicians to use the non-existent threat of a western war of "regime change" against Assad to support and justify the genocidal cause of Assad and his allies.

For some people, the Assad Axis could murder as many Syrians as possible and these apologists-cum-supporters would be the vanguard of those justifying or seeking to enable it. And this is one of the interesting points of history regarding the subject of genocide and questions of different levels of culpability that surround this crime.

The pen sharpens the sword

Following the normalisation of genocide that came with the period of imperialism stretching from the 18th to 20th centuries, with the onset of the Holocaust our species became more and more aware and terrified of its tendency to annihilate.

The Nuremberg Trials are the standard when it comes to the legal recourse for trying and punishing those responsible for genocide. Of all those successfully prosecuted at Nuremberg, the case that is most of interest here is that of Julius Streicher.

Streicher was found guilty of ‘crimes against humanity’ and was swiftly hanged by his neck until he was dead. During the entire course of the Third Reich and WWII, Streicher did not pick up a gun or physically command a death squad against Jews or any other innocent. He didn’t ever personally send a single soul to the gas chambers.

On the contrary, his weapon was the printing press and his ammunition was poisonous words. Streicher was the owner and editor of the notorious Nazi tabloid Der Sturmer, which pumped out a constant stream of the most base, vicious antisemitism, utilising what is today called ‘fake news’ to demonise Jews as rapists, killers and alien demons seeking by conspiracy to destroy Germany.

Streicher’s crime was to craft, through this tabloid propaganda and racist fabrications, the environment that made the Holocaust possible – through the stroke of his poison pen, ordinary Jews were agents of evil and thus legitimate targets for a host of crimes, ranging from pogroms to industrial mass murder.

What sealed his fate with the charge of ‘crime against humanity’ was that he continued saturating the media with these murderous lies after he became aware of the Holocaust.

Relating to Syria, and the crimes against humanity occurring there – crimes that include not just the deliberate targeting of civilians by military aircraft, whether with conventional or chemical weapons, but also mass extermination camps, mass rape, torture and ethnic cleansing, one finds an entire army of Streichers.

They exist on multiple levels of platforms, ranging from the darkest corners of the internet, to social media sites, to ‘alternative media’ platforms and, most dangerously, in elected offices and parliamentary bodies. The apologists for Assad’s genocide [if !supportAnnotations][endif] are legion.

I do not use the word ‘genocide’ lightly here – and though many of us have been using it for years, it is a designation that is gaining wider use to describe what’s happening in Syria.

The Assad regime, Iran and Russia's target for ethnic cleansing, slaughter, extermination, torture or starvation make up a particular demographic in Syria - namely Syrian Sunnis.

Their purpose is not to return to a status quo ante bellum, but to rule a rump Syria with a vastly reduced and more docile population in formerly liberated areas. The properties of Syrians who flee this terror have can have their properties and land seized by regime forces, making it impossible for them to return.

You have, most immediately, the online apologists – the cyber-Streichers of the Assad Axis, whose job it is to mock the victims, harangue and bully those who want justice for the victims and disseminate conspiracies and propaganda on behalf of the criminals.

Whenever one of Russia’s mouthpieces, be it government officials, or its media wings RT and Sputnik and its employees, unloads a new piece of absurd, genocide-justifying propaganda claiming that the Douma massacre was carried out by the White Helmets, you can be sure the network cyber-brownshirt trolls will spread it far and wide.

One of the most egregious, and most widely read, offenders is Max Blumenthal. His claim to fame is a shoddy two-part ‘expose’ of the White Helmets for the alt-left conspiracy site Alternet.

Outside of the alternate reality of genocide apologism, the White Helmets are known to the world as teams of civilian volunteers whose job it is to save the lives or recover the bodies of those maimed and murdered by Assad and Russia’s brutal air assaults. Blumenthal accused them of being linked to ‘Al Qaeda’ (a line that comes straight from the Assad regime and Russia) and part of a Byzantine conspiracy linked to "western regime change".

In this spirit, Blumenthal took to Twitter following the recent Douma massacre to immediately scream conspiracy, writing “the pattern is clear now … when the Syrian army advances or liberates cities from NATO/GCC backed insurgents, insurgents allege a chemical attack … sources are invariably insurgent activists, NATO/GCC backed White Helmets…’

This of course was a dolled up version of the Kremlin’s own line on the chemical weapons massacre. Before the attack they ominously accused the White Helmets of "planning another chemical farce", while after it they claimed the White Helmets had staged the attack with the help of the British government.

If you look on Blumenthal’s Twitter feed, you’ll get a glimpse into the Assad Axis’ very own alternate reality – one where Assad and Russia’s genocide in Syria is simultaneously some noble, to use his word, "liberation" from phantom ‘GCC/NATO-backed insurgents’ (actually local Syrian rebels who almost no external supporters left), and wherein anyone who opposes this genocide is some kind of 'neocon’ shilling for regime change and the nefarious machinations of the US empire and ‘Zionism’.

This is boilerplate propaganda that regurgitates and combines 'War on Terror" propaganda (for western audiences) with the sort of propaganda that might be able to seduce conspiracy theorists outside of the west.

You’ll find him haranguing Syrian women who appear on the media to give their Anti-Assad perspective, while he retweets other members of the Assad Axis apologists, such as Rania Khalek, once a guest of the Assad regime and vicious supporter of his war.

You’ll find, in one tweet, links to articles that claim the Douma attack didn’t happen at all, while there’s another claiming it was carried out by the opposition as a "false flag".

Post-fact world

This is the alternate reality, very deliberately cultivated, that enables genocide. This is not a charge to be made lightly. But in democracies, even dysfunctional ones, public opinion is often a component of policy making.

When you saturate the modes of information that the public uses with absurd conspiracy theories that obscure and justify events like the Douma massacre, the effect is to raise opposition to those in power who might want to act to stop this massacre.

This is straight out of the Russian playbook – to degrade truth so that it no longer has any meaning. So that meaning itself becomes vacuous and you fill that vacuum with easily digestible propaganda. Even if the propaganda isn’t believed wholesale, so much confusion is created that people don’t know what to believe.

You’ll also note the language used. Blumenthal only ever refers to "the Syrian government", actually a rump state propped up by foreign forces, notably Iranian-led militias and Russia, contrasted with "'GCC/NATO' backed insurgents".

The effect here is not just to paint a misleading picture of the forces involved, but to dehumanise them. In the days following the massacre in Douma, Blumenthal took to Sky News, claiming that “there is strong opposition among progressive Americans to bombing Syrians for a dubious campaign that would help Al Qaeda advance’.

Global fallout

The use of the term ‘Al Qaeda’ here has one purpose – to dehumanise Syrians who find themselves on the end of not just poison gas, but barrel bombs, thermobaric missiles, napalm, white phosphorus and cluster munitions.

The imagery associated with ‘Al Qaeda’ immediately seeks to transform the people the Assad Axis is killing into bogeymen – appealing to post-9/11 Islamophobia and the entire discourse of the ‘War on Terror’ – a terminology that justifies everything.

Combined with the endless conspiracy theories, the effect is to obscure, deny and ultimately justify the reality of babies dying as their chest muscles snap, with their lungs burning within their tiny bodies as they spend their final few painful moments on earth gasping for life.