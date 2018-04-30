Some 10,000 people rallied in Moscow on Monday to protest against recent restrictions on internet freedom in Russia.

Russian authorities this month began blocking popular messaging app Telegram over its refusal to hand over the keys to its data encryption. Telegram, which was developed by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has refused to share data, citing privacy concerns. It has promised to keep the app running despite the ban.

In a battle to cripple Telegram's operations, the Russian communications watchdog this month blocked some servers owned by tech giants Google and Amazon, affecting millions of Russian websites.

Protesters flocked to a central street on Monday, which is a public holiday in Russia, to rally against the communications regulators actions. People were holding placards, some of which read "For the freedom of speech!" and "Down with the czar!"

Although the slogans focused on the attempts to block Telegram, many of the speakers from the stage blamed President Vladimir Putin for encouraging the restrictions on internet freedom. The protesters chanted "Russia without Putin!" and threw paper planes, which is Telegram's emblem.