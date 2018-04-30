Twin blasts in Kabul, a shooting in the eastern Khost province and an attack in the southern city of Kandahar left 42 people dead, including 10 journalists and 11 children.

A further 69 were injured in the attacks, in what is possibly the single worst day in the Afghanistan conflict for journalists.

Nine of the journalists were among the 25 killed in the Kabul blasts, which Reporters Without Borders (RSF) say was the deadliest attack to have targeted the media in Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

They spurred an outpouring of grief among journalists, many of whom took to Twitter to post tributes to colleagues and friends.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said the second explosion came minutes after the first and targeted reporters at the scene.

"The bomber disguised himself as a journalist and detonated himself among the crowd," he said.

The interior ministry confirmed the death toll and said 49 people had been wounded. There were fears the death toll could rise.

Daesh claimed the Kabul bombings in a statement posted online, saying it targeted the Afghan intelligence headquarters.

Targeting journalists

The statement did not say anything about specifically targeting journalists. The blasts took place in the central Shash Darak area, home to NATO headquarters and a number of embassies and foreign offices — as well as the Afghan intelligence service.

"When the explosion happened, everywhere was covered with dust and fire, it was such a horrific scene," said Jawed Ghulam Sakhi, a 28-year-old taxi driver. "I saw journalists covered with blood."

Masouda, a young woman who was with her husband when he was wounded in the attack, lashed out at the authorities.

"I don't know who is responsible for all these attacks. Every day we lose our loved ones, and no one in this government is taking responsibility for the killing of these innocent people," she said. Like many Afghans, she has one name.

Kandahar

In a separate attack in the the southern city of Kandahar, where NATO-led forces operate out of a big air base, 11 children were killed and 16 wounded when a suicide bomber drove his explosive-laden van into a foreign-force convoy, police said.