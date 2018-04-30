WORLD
3 MIN READ
US winds down operation against Daesh in Iraq
Foreign troops will confine their activity to training Iraqi soldiers after Daesh was pushed out of its stronghold of Mosul late last year.
US winds down operation against Daesh in Iraq
The announcement comes just days before national elections in Iraq. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
April 30, 2018

The US-led coalition signalled on Monday the end of major combat operations against Daesh in Iraq by announcing the "deactivation" of its land forces command headquarters.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over Daesh in December, five months after his forces recaptured the country's second city Mosul in a protracted battle with the militants.

Daesh, however, continues to carry out bombings, assassinations and ambushes in different areas of Iraq, and remains active in neighbouring Syria.

In a statement, the US-led coalition said its relationship with the Iraqi armed forces would evolve "from supporting and enabling combat operations to the training and development of self-sufficient Iraqi security-related capabilities".

"The Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Headquarters was deactivated today at a ceremony in Baghdad, signifying the end of major combat operations against ISIS (Daesh) in Iraq and acknowledging the changing composition and responsibilities of the coalition."

RECOMMENDED

Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the coalition, tweeted: "From Falluja to Tikrit, Baiji, Ramadi, Sinjar, Mosul and points in between, our coalition has been proud to stand beside Iraqi forces and (Kurdish) Peshmerga as they liberated their country and 4.5 million fellow citizens from ISIS (Daesh)."

NATO nations agreed in February to a bigger "train-and-advise" mission in Iraq as part of a broader international effort to help rebuild the country from more than a decade of war as combat operations wind down.

The US wants to avoid a repeat of its 2011 withdrawal from Iraq and the subsequent rise of Daesh as security unravelled.

"The lesson learned from Iraq (is that) it is dangerous to leave too early because we may be forced back into combat operations," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in February.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state