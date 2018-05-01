TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Russia's Gazprom says sea portion of TurkStream's first line completed
The transnational pipeline, which aims to deliver gas to Turkey and Europe, is on track to be completed in 2019 despite the hurdles it faced in past.
Russia's Gazprom says sea portion of TurkStream's first line completed
The world's largest offshore construction vessel, the Pioneering Spirit, owned by Swiss company Allseas, carried out the construction. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
May 1, 2018

Russia's Gazprom said on Monday it had completed the sea portion of the first line of the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline across the Black Sea.

Gazprom, which plans to complete the pipeline in 2019, said in a statement that 1,161 km, of pipe had been laid since it began construction last year.

The second line, designed to ship gas to south European countries such as Greece, Bulgaria and Italy, will be laid in the July-September quarter of 2018, the company said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said this month that Turkey's approval for Gazprom's onshore portion of the TurkStream pipeline's second line was still pending.

Moscow, which relies on oil and gas revenue, sees new pipelines to Turkey and Germany - TurkStream and Nord Stream 2 - as crucial to increasing its market share in Europe.

RECOMMENDED

The project dates back to December 2014, but was put on hold after Turkey shot down a Russian jet which violated Turkish airspace near its border with Syria in November 2015.

The two sides agreed in October 2016 to restart the project during a visit to Istanbul by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey is the second biggest consumer of Russian natural gas after Germany.

It already imports about 30 billion cubic metres annually via two pipelines, the Blue Stream, which passes under the eastern Black Sea, and the Western Line through the Balkans.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state